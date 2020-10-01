Thursday, 01 October 2020-Controversial city rapper, Timmy TDat, is silently making boss moves despite not topping charts in the last two years.

The Kasabuni rapper, who was a garbage collector before he became famous, took to social media and shared photos of the mansion he is building.

Kenyans celebrities have a habit of wasting money paying rent in expensive apartments but for Timmy, he has decided to make a wise investment.

Timmy will soon bid his landlord goodbye and move into his own home.

The rapper’s mansion, which looks magnificent, is almost complete.

See photos.

