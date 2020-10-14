Wednesday, 14 October 2020 – Pastor Victor Kanyari’s ex-wife, Betty Bayo, has showered DJ Mo with praises after he issued an apology to Size 8.

Betty Bayo said that she was busy transacting business deals only to learn that Mo and Size 8 had reconciled following the shameful cheating scandal, after coming back online.

Betty Bayo, who claims she is the President of single mothers in Central Kenya, said that she thought a handsome man who drives a Range Rover like DJ Mo cannot apologize to his wife.

She noted that if all couples behaved like DJ Mo and Size 8, divorce would be a thing of the past.

She further commended DJ Mo for issuing an apology to his wife in public and said that if your partner embarrasses you in public, he or she should apologize in public.

This is what Betty Bayo posted on her Instagram page (Don’t concentrate on her broken English- she is a school dropout).

