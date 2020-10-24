Saturday, 24 October 2020 – Controversial city preacher James Maina Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism, has once again caused a stir on social media after a video of him crying and getting emotional emerged online.

In the video that has taken social media by storm, Ng’ang’a is seen praying and crying to God to restore the country to its normal state.

Ng’ang’a is heard complaining that his church is empty since people no longer attend places of worship like before for fear of contracting the deadly coronavirus.

The Government has also limited the number of faithful who attend church, thus affecting the smooth running of churches.

Ministry of Health introduced strict measures on social gatherings to curb the spread of the coronavirus after the first case was reported in the country.

President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered churches to be reopened after months of shut down but they were required to follow strict guidelines.

Ng’ang’a and other preachers had turned churches into lucrative businesses and the outbreak of coronavirus has dented their pockets.

Here’s a video of Pastor Ng’ang’a crying and complaining the church is empty.

