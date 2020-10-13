Tuesday, 13 October 2020 – Kameme FM’s presenter, Njogu Wa Njoroge, is one of the most influential vernacular presenters in the Mt Kenya region.
The soft-spoken presenter started his career at KBC as an intern before he landed a job at Kameme FM.
At Kameme FM, Njogu started as a sports reporter before his bosses gave him the assignment to host politicians in the run-up to 2002 elections.
Njogu did exceptionally well in his new assignment.
He started hosting a political show in the morning called ‘Rurumuka’ that became very popular and that’s how he made a name for himself in the competitive media industry.
The popular presenter reportedly earns over Ksh 1 Million at the Media Max company.
His fat salary guarantees him a lavish lifestyle.
He drives a Landcruiser VX 200 like a Mheshimiwa.
See photos of his posh ride.
The Kenyan DAILY POST