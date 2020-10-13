Tuesday, 13 October 2020 – Kameme FM’s presenter, Njogu Wa Njoroge, is one of the most influential vernacular presenters in the Mt Kenya region.

The soft-spoken presenter started his career at KBC as an intern before he landed a job at Kameme FM.

At Kameme FM, Njogu started as a sports reporter before his bosses gave him the assignment to host politicians in the run-up to 2002 elections.

Njogu did exceptionally well in his new assignment.

He started hosting a political show in the morning called ‘Rurumuka’ that became very popular and that’s how he made a name for himself in the competitive media industry.

The popular presenter reportedly earns over Ksh 1 Million at the Media Max company.

His fat salary guarantees him a lavish lifestyle.

He drives a Landcruiser VX 200 like a Mheshimiwa.

See photos of his posh ride.

The Kenyan DAILY POST