Friday, 16 October 2020 – Popular Kenyan songstress, Kambua, is pregnant with her second child.

The talented singer took to social media and posted a photo stunning in a white dress while flaunting her bulging baby bump.

“God of Sarah, God of Hannah, and God of Kambua” she posted and announced that she is expecting a second baby.

Kambua struggled with childlessness for a long time before God blessed her with her first baby, a son called Nathaniel.

She said her first baby was like a miracle because she had struggled to get a child for 6years while in marriage without success.

Kambua also revealed how she was bombarded with endless questions by insensitive people on when she will get a child, yet she was struggling with infertility.

This is how the singer announced her second pregnancy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST