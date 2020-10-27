Tuesday, October 27, 2020 – Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has compared Deputy President William Ruto to a terrorist for allegedly empowering Bodaboda operators and other low cadre Kenyans, through his “hustler movement’

Speaking during the launch of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) at the Bomas of Kenya on Monday, Kalonzo said Ruto’s hustler narrative has given him sleepless nights due to questions he receives from his Ukambani backyard.

“Every time I go home people ask me, Ruto has given us wheelbarrows. What have you given us?” he said, saying that was terrorism.

“We have read the document and it is time to move on. Let us stop radicalising this country. There are many types of terrorism. If you start a class war, what are you doing? Class war is dangerous,” he said.

Ruto has been crisscrossing the country giving youths wheelbarrows, handcarts, motorbikes, shaving machines, water tanks, car wash machines among others.

The Kenyan DAILY POST