Sunday, October 25, 2020 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka on Saturday encountered hostile reception in Nyeri County while popularising the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

Trouble started after a section of the residents shouted him down while chanting pro-Deputy President William Ruto slogans.

The Wiper Democratic Movement party leader embarked on a popularization tour of the document in the Mount Kenya counties of Nyahururu, Nyandarua, Laikipia and Nyeri on Friday.

“Ruto! Ruto! Ruto!” the crowd chanted.

“We want Ruto. He is our man and a fellow hustler,” another youth roared.

However, Kalonzo, who seemed to be unmoved by the jeers told the youths that everyone is free to make his opinion and he is not forcing anybody on BBI.

“This is democracy and I respect that. Everyone has a right to make known their opinion. Some people say they have no problem with any of us but do not want the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI),” Kalonzo said.

Kalonzo was accompanied by Chief Administrative Secretary for Infrastructure Wavinya Ndeti, politicians Kithua Nzambi, Irene Kasalu and Kalembe Ndile.

