Sunday October 25, 2020 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka was yesterday forced to cut short his speech while addressing residents at a bus terminus in Nyeri.

This is after the rowdy youth booed and heckled him while chanting Ruto’s wheelbarrows and throwing jibes at the Wiper Party leader, who sought to downplay the jeers aimed at him.

“This is democracy and I respect that.”

“Everyone has a right to make known their opinion.”

“There are some people who say they have no problems with any of us but do not want the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI),” he stated.

Kalonzo was on his final stop while on a visit to the Mt. Kenya region to popularize the BBI whose report was released and handed over to President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Wednesday, last week.

On Friday, he had visited Laikipia and Nyandarua counties praising the BBI report.

He also supported the allocation of additional funds to the counties adding that it would enhance local development.

“If we can have five percent of the allocation to counties going to the wards, then we can have more development and resources getting to the people,” Kalonzo said.

The Wiper leader was accompanied by Chief Administrative Secretary for Infrastructure Wavinya Ndeti, politicians Kithua Nzambi, Irene Kasalu and Kalembe Ndile.

