Tuesday, October 20, 2020 – An outspoken MP from Kalenjin Community has advised Deputy President William Ruto to resign and go home because he will continue to be embarrassed and humiliated for undermining President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Monday, Tiaty MP, William Kamket, called upon the second in command to resign or else the humiliations will continue if he keeps going against the wishes of the President.

“We are lucky there is the BBI. We should seriously think about amending the law to allow the President to fire the deputy if they cannot work together. If you don’t agree with your boss, just leave. We will however continue to limp with this situation until we amend the Constitution,” Kamket said.

Ruto allies have however come out to declare that the deputy president is going nowhere despite the humiliation from the Government.

Speaking to a local daily, Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua, said Ruto will remain the Deputy President until the end of their joint term with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“We know there are people doing this hoping that the Deputy President will resign so that another person can be given that position. I am aware the humiliation and intimidation will continue but assured that the Deputy President would not throw in the towel,” Gachagua stated.

