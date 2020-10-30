Friday, 30 October 2020 – Marble Muruli is dead.

The Kakamega politician succumbed to Covid-19 at the Kenyatta National Hospital where she was admitted.

She ran for the county’s gubernatorial seat in 2017 on a Jubilee Party ticket but lost to the current Governor, Oparanya.

Marble took her last breath on Thursday, 29th October at KNH after being transferred from The Karen Hospital’s intensive care unit.

Kakamega Governor, Wycliffe Oparanya, and other politicians have mourned Muruli as a committed and hardworking member of the society.

“Kakamega has lost its hardworking, committed, courageous and humble daughter whose contribution towards the growth of our country will be missed.”



“May God grant her family fortitude and strength to bear the loss,” eulogized the Governor.

