Thursday, October 29, 2020 – Kakamega County Chief of Staff, Robert Sumbi, has died of a COVID- 19 related illness.

Sumbi’s death comes a day after the county headquarters was shut down following reports that 57 health workers tested positive for the virus.

The spike in COVID-19 cases prompted Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya to issue a directive that all county government workers undergo mandatory testing.

Oparanya, who is also the chairman of the Council of Governors, revealed that Kakamega had so far confirmed 316 cases.

The assembly asked Kakamega general hospital to carry out mass testing of MCAs and staff but the hospital management said it did not have testing kits.

Following the death of Sumbi, Oparanya said that sensitization programs on the virus will be intensified from Friday at the grassroots levels, involving chiefs and their assistants, County Government Administrators, and medical personnel.

The Kenyan DAILY POST