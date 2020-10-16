Friday, October 16, 2020 – Former Kiambu County Governor, William Kabogo, has warned President Uhuru Kenyatta against forcing members of the Kikuyu community to support Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

Already, there are indications that Uhuru is planning to use state machinery to force Mt Kenya residents to support Raila Odinga’s bid in 2022.

But Kabogo, who spoke on Friday during the burial of two youths who were killed during the chaos that erupted in Muranga County, a fortnight ago in a function attended by Deputy President William Ruto, said the region won’t be forced by anyone to support Raila Odinga in 2022.

The former county boss further said Raila Odinga will be frustrated just as Uhuru Kenyatta was disappointed in the 2002 general elections when late President Daniel Moi tried to force Kenyans to support Uhuru Kenyatta.

On Kikuyu elders endorsing Raila’s candidature in 2022, Kabogo said those were busybodies from Nairobi who were hired by nominated MP, Maina Kamanda and Former Gatanga MP, David Murathe.

The Kenyan DAILY POST