Wednesday, October 21, 2020 – YouTube blogger Peter Kabi popularly known as Kabi Wa Jesus has returned his newly gifted machine given to him by his better half Milly Wa Jesus on his 30th birthday.

Explaining his decision to return the Audi A5 on their social media platform, he said that the car was all he ever dreamt to have but it is not comfortable driving on the bad Kenyan roads since it is too low.

He went ahead and asked his fans to help him decide if he should maintain it or upgrade to the Audi Q5 which is only one million shillings more.

However, the fans did not take that lightly and felt that everything from the birthday surprise was stage managed.

They feel that it was one way of doing an advertisement and the Audi was hired for show off and finally it had to be returned to the rightful owner.

‘Returning back where it belongs, I believe the guy who drove it to the show back then is the owner, boss live your life’ usichochwe na akina bonfire bro’. One of the fans wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST