Saturday, October 10, 2020 – Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, on Friday wished the earth would open and swallow him after he was heckled in Kisii County for castigating Deputy President William Ruto.

The incident happened during the burial of the father of journalists Calvin and Dennis Onsarigo at Igare in Bobasi, Kisii county that was also attended by ODM Party leader, Raila Odinga.

Junet, who was given a chance to address the mourners was heckled, when he attempted to castigate DP William Ruto and his “hustler brand” of politics.

The angered mourners, who had slogans of DP, demanded ODM and its leaders respect the second in command.

Despite the efforts by Simba Arati to calm the crowd, his efforts seemed not to be bearing any fruits forcing him to cut his speech and leave the podium.

Raila watched the whole incident with shame wondering why his backyard is falling into the hands of the DP.

The Kenyan DAILY POST