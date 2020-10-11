Sunday, 11 October 2020 – City politician, Karen Nyamu, almost shut down the internet after she posted a juicy photo flaunting her huge baby bump.

Karen Nyamu’s pregnancy was recently a subject of discussion after word got out that Mugithi singer, Samidoh, is the man behind her pregnancy.

However, Samidoh refuted the rumors and said that he was forced to cut friendship with Karen Nyamu after people started saying that they were dating.

Despite Samidoh rubbishing rumors that he is the man who planted a live seed in Karen Nyamu’s womb, social media detectives dug up evidence that proves there’s something going on between the two.

Karen Nyamu on Sunday posted a controversial photo posing while half-naked during a maternity photo-shoot.

See the photo that has caused commotion online.

