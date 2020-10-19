Monday, October 19, 2020 – City businessman, Joseph Kori, came to the limelight last year after his wife Mary Wambui was brutally murdered.

Kori’s wife is said to have been murdered by his side-chick, Judy Wangui.

Wangui lured the deceased to her residence along Kiambu road where she committed the murder.

She hit her with a pressure cooker and then strangled her to death.

She then hired a taxi driver who dumped her body in a dam in Juja, Kiambu County.

Not much is heard about Joseph Kori these days but in this latest photo that he posted on his Facebook page, he is seen goofing around with his daughter.

He posted the photo and simply captioned it, “Goodnight.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST