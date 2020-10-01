Thursday, October 1, 2020-Flamboyant lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, has continued to attack Deputy President William Ruto and his sycophants, for saying that late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, are the ones who created dynasties in Kenya.

DP Ruto has been preaching the anti-dynasties gospel, implying that a section of senior politicians in the country, ascended to power courtesy of positions their fathers held in government decades ago

According to the DP, time is ripe for the “common man” to seek elective positions in government and start being included in major discussions, for instance sharing of resources.

However, Kipkorir has differed with Ruto, saying Jomo Kenyatta, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga and other post-independence heroes, were paupers but they worked hard to achieve what they have today.

“So, if your father walked barefoot before he became a billionaire, you are a hustler. Jomo Kenyatta, Arap Moi, Jaramogi, Moses Mudavadi and Peter Musyoka lived in the state of abject poverty most of their youth. Why then is their progeny called dynasty? We are in a season of silliness!” Kipkorir posted on his Twitter page.

Kipkorir is among Kalenjin community professionals who are opposed to Ruto’s Presidential bid in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST