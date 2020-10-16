Friday, 16 October 2020 – Governor Hassan Joho’s former side-chick, Betty Kyallo, has revealed that she can date rapper Kahush, the son of Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, if he gives her a chance.

Speaking on her youtube channel after she had an encounter with Kagwe’s son, Betty Kyallo said that the young rapper is humble despite being a son of a powerful Cabinet Minister.

The former K24 TV anchor said when she met with Kahush recently, he hugged her three times and gave her his phone number.

“Aww, those dreadlocks. Then he hugged me three times. I think he was happy to see me, but I was happier,” Betty was heard saying on her youtube channel.

The single mother of one, who was dumped by Okari over infidelity, further said that she doesn’t mind appearing in Kahush’s music video.

She described him as a calm guy.

“How old is he? He can be my budesko. He’s so calm. He is mine,” she said.

Here is a youtube video of Betty Kyallo confessing she has a crush on CS Kagwe’s son.

