Friday, October 16, 2020 – Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho came out guns blazing over claims that he has quit Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

This is after a letter purported to be authored by Joho did rounds on social media, for the better part of Thursday, leaving Kenyans shocked.

Responding to the issue, Joho trashed the report as untrue, noting that his detractors are at work.

He further emphasized on the unity of the party by uploading an image of the letter and went ahead to emblazon it with ‘Fake News’.

The Mombasa Governor also went ahead to caption the image with a short message that read, “The party is strong.”

The letter contained an ODM letterhead and a signature similar to that of Governor Joho.

In the now fake letter addressed to ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga, Joho thanked him for the opportunity to serve as the ODM Deputy Party Leader.

“I believe during my tenure I served you and the party members diligently including organising for campaigns in different parts of the country including catering for expenses even as the party was experiencing tough economic times.

“It has been a learning experience for me and I do hereby tender my resignation as your deputy with a hope that you will give the youth another chance and also encourage divergent voices in how operation and relations in your party are carried,” read part of the letter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST