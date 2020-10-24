Saturday, 24 October 2020 – Residents of Miritini estate in Mombasa County are reeling in shock after a domestic dispute between a wife and a husband turned deadly.

Mutinda Mutiso is said to have confronted his 30-year-old wife, Judith Mwanzia, and accused her of engaging in extra-marital affairs.

The suspect took a kitchen knife during the scuffle and stabbed his wife to death.

The deceased’s nephew reported the murder incident to Jomvu police station and when the law enforcers visited the scene of crime, they found the body of the deceased lying in a pool of blood.

The suspect was smoked out from his hideout and taken to custody while the body of the deceased was taken to Coast General Referral Hospital Mortuary.

Here’s a photo of the deceased, a mother of one.

See photo of the deceased’s jilted husband.

The Kenyan DAILY POST