Friday, 16 October 2020 – In 2015, Jehovah Wanyonyi, the founder and spiritual leader of Lost Israelites sect, died on his way to the hospital.

The former powerful spiritual leader, who was 91 years old at the time of his death, was buried by his sons but 5 years down the line, his brainwashed followers still believe that he disappeared mysteriously and he will one day come back.

The priest in charge of sacrifices in the sect, Eliab Masinde, revealed during an interview with a local daily that they make a sacrifice to appease Wanyonyi’s spirits.

According to Masinde, Tusker Lager is the favorite sacrifice for Wanyonyi.

He revealed that Wanyonyi loves the sweet aroma of Tusker and anytime he goes to make a sacrifice, he must go with a bottle of Tusker.

“We believe that Jehovah Wanyonyi made us beer for his sacrifice. Even Jesus made alcohol during a wedding in Canaan” he said.

Masinde further denied claims that Jehovah Wanyonyi is dead.

He said that Wanyonyi just disappeared but he will come back.

“Our God is not like any ordinary human being who dies. He has been with us here and he will come back. The fact that you non-believers are not seeing him does not mean that he is dead” he said.

He further warned journalists to stop spreading rumours that Jehovah Wanyonyi is dead and threatened them with a curse.

“Journalists mocking us that our god died are attracting curses in their life. I warn them to repent and bring a sacrifice to our altar to be cleansed,” he warned.

The Kenyan DAILY POST