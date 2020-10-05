Monday, October 5, 2020 – Comedian-turned radio presenter, Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o, threw a lavish bash for his sexy Taita wife, Amina Chao, over the weekend.

The invite-only bash was held at theRadisson Blu Hotel in Nairobi.

The Kiss 100 presenter also took to Instagram to pen a sweet message for his wife, describing her as a strong pillar in their family.

“Today is your day! Happy birthday, Love! Thank you for being the amazing person you are and the amazing pillar you are in our family. “May this new chapter open more doors for you? Happy birthday, Love. Jaber is Jaber!” he wrote on his Instagram page.

Among those who attended the lavish bash include, WaJesus Family, Alex Mwakideu, Chris Kirwa, and his wife, Cate.

See the photos below.















