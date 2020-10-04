Sunday, 04 October 2020 – Kiss 100 radio presenter, Jalang’o, is married to a sexy woman called Amina Chao.

The witty comedian and his Taita wife officiated their union last year through a traditional wedding attended by friends and family members.

Amina” holds a lucrative job at Safaricom and although their marriage is marred with infidelity claims, they keep serving us goals.

The presenter’s wife is turning a year older and to make her feel special, he celebrated her on his Instagram page.

Jalas posted hot photos of his wife that left ‘Team Mafisi’ drooling.

He described her as an amazing woman and a strong pillar in their family.

” Today is your day! Happy birthday, Love! Thank you for being the amazing person you are and the amazing pillar you are in our family. “May this new chapter open more doors for you! Happy birthday, Love. Jaber is Jaber!” he wrote on his Instagram page and shared these hot photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST