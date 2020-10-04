Sunday October 4, 2020 – Turkana Governor Josephat Nanok has thrown his weight behind Deputy President William Ruto’s ‘hustler’ movement.

Nanok, who is serving his second term in office on an ODM ticket, said time for Kenyan hustlers to take over the leadership of the country had come.

Speaking in Nakuru, where he attended Ruto’s empowerment program, the vocal county boss vouched for the DP’s 2022 presidential quest saying he has the interests of the downtrodden at heart.

“The economy that the Deputy President is pushing for when we elected him as President in 2022 is one that will help hustlers have money in their pockets, an economy will help farmers better on their production.”

“That is why the wheelbarrow movement has started, it’s a wheelbarrow moment,” he said.

Ruto’s new battlefront has systematically been gaining support from youths and a host of political leaders and activists, who have publicly endorsed it.

Prior to Nanok’s support, former Starehe MP and Jesus is Alive Ministries founding Bishop Margaret Wanjiru, had declared her support for the hustler movement.

The Kenyan DAILY POST