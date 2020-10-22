Thursday, 22 October 2020 – It’s ‘parte after parte’ at Nairobi’s XS-Millionaire Club even as Health Cabinet Secretary warns of a second wave of Coronavirus.

The CS on Sunday said that the rise in the number of infections and deaths is an indication that the country is headed for tough times.

Kenyans, in their usual character, are still treating the virus as a joke despite hundreds of new cases of infections being reported daily.

At Nairobi’s XS Millionaire club, revelers are scrambling to touch the derrieres of strippers with no social distancing observed.

Strippers are busy doing their thing on the poles.

See photos.

