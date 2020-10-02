Friday, October 2, 2020 – Jubilee Party Leader and President Uhuru Kenyatta, now wants his Deputy, William Ruto, dropped as Deputy Party Leader of Jubilee.

This is after the DP stormed Jubilee Party Headquarters with an army of MPs, yesterday, in an attempt to take over the party by force besides opening a parallel Jubilee Asili offices.

Addressing the press on Friday, Uhuru, through Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, stated that the party’s National Management Committee had recommended to the National Election Committee that Ruto be suspended as the Deputy Party Leader after he opened the parallel Jubilee Asili offices.

The SG stated that the measures instituted were painful but had been necessitated by the conduct of Ruto’s allies and the establishment of the Jubilee Asili Centre.

It now remains to be seen what will become of Ruto after pushing Uhuru to the wall.

The Kenyan DAILY POST