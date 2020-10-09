Friday, 09 October 2020 – When many people test positive for HIV, they think it’s the end of the world.

However, some people have lived with the virus for more than two decades.

A case in point is this South African lady who took to Facebook and disclosed that she has lived with the virus for 22 years.

The lady, a single mother of three, revealed that she contracted the virus after she was sexually abused.

“I have seen the hand of God in my life. Rape survivor. Been HIV positive for the past 22 years. On medication for 5 years. Single mother of 3 handsome boys” she wrote.

She looks very healthy despite being infected with the virus.

Check out her photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST