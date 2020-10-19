Monday, October 19, 2020 – Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has sounded warning over the rising cases of the novel Coronavirus in the country, asking Kenyans to brace themselves for tougher times ahead.

Speaking yesterday during the daily briefing on Covid-19, Kagwe revealed that the Ministry of Health’s case modelling team said the rising infections heralds a second wave.

He attributed the rising cases to the return of normalcy following a relaxation of restrictions erstwhile imposed to avert the spread of the virus.

He noted that social joints especially bars have flouted guidelines by MoH especially on face masks and social distancing.

“The spike we are witnessing has not erupted from nowhere, it’s because of defiance.”

“Bars are not maintaining social distancing, wearing of masks, I plead with you to follow the measures so that the measures are not escalated,” he said.

“What happens when you go to the pub, get infected then infect your children who are now back to school, think about it, they will, in turn, infect other pupils, and they will infect others and so on and so forth,” he added.

At the same time, Kagwe noted that there is a worrying rise in ICU admissions, saying that there are 28 Coronavirus-related admissions across the country currently.

He now wants politicians, leaders, and business people who are organizing events that attract crowds to adhere to rules issued by MoH.

He noted that politicians were sending the wrong signals by holding meetings where attendees mingled freely without face masks or respect to social distancing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST