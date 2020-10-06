Tuesday, October 6, 2020 – Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, has sensationally claimed that Deputy President William Ruto and his allies are responsible for the violence that left two people dead in Kenol town, Murang’a County, on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Junet, who is also the Minority Chief Whip at the National Assembly, said Ruto is angry, bitter and entitled.

The ODM lawmaker further said Ruto should be tamed lest he plunges the country into chaos.

“Ruto is a bitter man. He is fueling chaos with his money and he must be stopped…we condemn the violence meted out on the people in Murang’a… the violence was initiated in the name of Ruto…Ruto is too angry, too bitter and too entitled to be the President, unless we want to spoil this country…He thinks he is owed Presidency.” Junet said.

Junet ‘s sentiments were echoed by his Suba South counterpart John Mbadi, who urged Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, to probe the DP for allegedly using State resources to cause violence.

“Ruto is a violent man, we are aware of the mayhem in Murang’a, we are aware that he is planning another round of violence in Kisumu…We will not allow it…The church should not accept blood money, it’s the least we can demand,” Mbadi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST