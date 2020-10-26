Monday, October 26, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is a proverbial cat with nine lives going by the number of times he has unsuccessfully vied for the presidency in Kenya and remains determined.

On Sunday, Raila, who is known among his peers as Jakom, threw a spanner into the 2022 presidential race after he declared his candidature for the top seat.

Sources close to Raila say the man has enough support and a combination of state machinery and winning the 2022 election is like child’s play.

The old man is also is banking on the support of President Uhuru Kenyatta who has left no doubts in the minds of all that his deal with Jakom is cast in stone, like the Ten Commandments Moses carried from Mt Sinai.

However, on Monday during the launch of Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report at the Bomas of Kenya, Uhuru hinted something to his Deputy, William Ruto, that may put a dent in Raila Odinga’s picky ambition of occupying the House on the Hill in 2022.

Uhuru said he does not understand how his deputy forgot about their goals and started focusing on 2022 campaigns.

He used the analogy of a relay race where one runner instead of taking the baton and going forward to the finish line, runs in the opposite direction.

“Tulisonga pamoja lakini hapa kati kati ndio sasa 2022 ikaingilIa akasahau yale mengine but nasema tutulize boli.. (We walked together, but somewhere along the journey, 2022 matters became the priority and he forgot everything else. But I’m telling him to take it slow..” Uhuru said.

“2022 itakuja mwaka hairudi nyuma.. Tuko relay, lakini sasa my brother William anapinduka anakimbia nyuma..mos mos.. utafika tu (2022 will come.. we are in a relay race but my brother William has decided to run in the opposite direction. We will reach there…” Uhuru added.

