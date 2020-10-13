Tuesday, October 13, 2020 – Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju and his KANU counterpart, Nick Salat, are in hot soup for engaging in politics while still serving as State officers.

This is after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) put them on notice to stop dabbling up in politics and public service.

In a move aimed at reining in officers engaged in both politics and public service, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) now wants all such officers to resign from one of their positions immediately.

Besides being the Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Tuju is also a Minister without a portfolio and sits and participates in all Cabinet meetings and affairs.

On the other hand, Salat, the right-hand man of Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, is the chairman of the Agricultural Development Corporation (ADC).

Tuju and Salat are among appointed Public and State officers that EACC wants to immediately desist from engaging themselves in political activities that may compromise their offices.

EACC raised the red flag over State and Public officers holding positions in political parties and urged them to quit forthwith as they contravened Article 77 (2) of the Constitution.

“The Commission advises that any public officer who could be currently holding an office in a political party violates the law and is liable to the applicable sanctions, including actions within their respective institutional codes of conduct and ethics,” EACC warned vide a memo dated October 1.

EACC Chief Executive Officer, Twalib Mbarak, disclosed that the agency is already investigating several State and Public officers flouting the laws with their active engagement in active politics.

Just last week, a lobby group, Concerned Citizen Alliance, wrote to the Registrar of Political Parties Ms. Ann Nderitu protesting the appointment of Salat as the chairman of ADC.

The Lobby, while accusing Salat of contravening the Political Parties Act, 2011; The Public Officer Ethics Act, 2002; and Leadership and Integrity Act by doubling up as a state officer as well as KANU Secretary-General, wants him to be stripped off the two positions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST