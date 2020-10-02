Friday, October 2, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has denied rumors going round on social media indicating that his Weston Hotel is offering free food.

According to reports, Lang’ata residents will benefit from a free food offer courtesy of Ruto’s Weston Hotel.

“This is to inform all Lang’ata residents that in line with our chairman’s desire of equality for all; Weston Hotel, which he owns, will effective from midnight today, 1st October 2020, be offering free accommodation and meals,” reads the statement.

In the report, Lang’ata residents interested in the offer were asked to contact area MP, Nixon Korir, to facilitate the booking of slots.

“All residents are encouraged to participate,” reads an excerpt from the notice.

But in a statement, Ruto, through Weston Hotel management, denied there being such an offer, terming the reports as mendacious and fake.

Charleen Ruto, a director at the hotel in charge of public relations and branding, indicated that the statement was false.

“The statement is not true,” she stated.

Brian Muuo, a digital strategist, stated that it was easy for scammers to make fake statements of companies, once they mastered their letterheads.

“Once rivals of a particular business or person make the fake statement, they post on social media accounts with many followers, a negative statement can ruin a person’s or businesses’ reputation,” he stated.

This comes even as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government is moving with speed to curb the spread of fake news, especially on social media platforms by stipulating stiff penalties for anyone found guilty of the crime.

The DP has been offering youths, women, and persons with disability gifts, including wheelbarrows, ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST