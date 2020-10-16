Friday, October 16, 2020 – The High Court of Kenya has allowed Sirisia Member of Parliament John Waluke to amend his appeal against the ruling that sentenced him to 67-years in jail over Ksh 297 million maize scandal.

In a ruling that was delivered virtually, Justice John Onyiego granted Waluke seven days to amend the petition and introduce the changes he desires.

Justice Onyiego also directed that Waluke’s appeal be heard together with that of his co-accused Grace Wakhungu.

The hearing of the appeal is scheduled to start on December 9 with a mention slated for November 16. The mention will be done at a physical open court.

Waluke and Wakhungu were released in September on Ksh20 million and Ksh30 million bond respectively, after spending four months in prison.

The corruption court had imprisoned the two convicts after they were found guilty of defrauding National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) Ksh297 million.

The two were fined an accumulative sum of Ksh2 billion.

Both Waluke and Wakhungu want their conviction dismissed arguing that the Ksh297 million paid to them by NCPB was legal and not out of fraud as claimed by the prosecution.

According to them, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) bribed witnesses to secure the conviction.

The Kenyan DAILY POST