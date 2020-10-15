Thursday, 15 October 2020 – Controversial singer Bahati, and his wife Diana Marua, are set to celebrate 5 years of marriage next week on Tuesday.

Bahati and Diana met through social media when she was a video vixen.

Speaking in a past interview, Bahati said that after he discovered that Diana kept on liking his photos, he also started liking her photos.

When he was doing a video for his wedding song, he requested her to feature in the video and that’s how they met for the first time.

They kept in touch after the video shoot and became friends.

Their friendship bloomed to love and then they got married in 2015.

Diana revealed that they will be celebrating their 5th marriage anniversary next week on Tuesday and her husband has promised to give her gifts every day starting today (Thursday) till next week on Tuesday.

The former vixen says the last 5 years that she has been married to Bahati are the best in her life.

“The Last Five Years Have Been The Best Years Of My Life Doing Life. This Man @BahatiKenya 😍 We Mark Our 5 Years Anniversary Next week on Tuesday and I thank God for this Far 🙏

His Exact Words This Morning Were… “Baby, I know gifts will never be enough to say thank you for being the best to me and Our kids but From Tomorrow Till Tuesday, I will be surprising you with Gifts every day because you deserve it. “

My Hubby Will be Reading your comments, Kindly Suggest For Him what You’d Like him to Get me.

5 Gifts to Mark Our 5 Years Anniversary, I CAN’T WAIT 💃” she wrote on her Instagram page on Wednesday evening.

