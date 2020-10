Friday, 09 October 2020 – Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has a daughter called Sandra, who is behaving like a socialite on social media.

The young lady is pulling sexy stunts associated with city socialites like Vera Sidika, Huddah Monroe.

She is fond of parading her thighs in skimpy outfits that leave little for men to imagine.

Check out her latest photos that have left some people wondering whether she is thinking of becoming a socialite.

