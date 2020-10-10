Saturday, 10 October 2020 – Instagram model, Natalie Tewa, has resurfaced after taking a break from social media.

Natalie has been keeping a low profile after she was linked to an affair with Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

The curvy model reportedly accompanied Joho to Dubai in a private chopper when the Governor and other ODM leaders had gone to see Raila Odinga, who was receiving treatment.

Natalie was the talk of the town after Edgar Obare leaked her VISA to prove that she accompanied Joho to Dubai, a matter that landed him in trouble for leaking a private document.

The beautiful Natalie has resurfaced on her Instagram handle after a long break and left tongues wagging after she posted something interesting.

She posted an image of a pregnant lady with the caption, “Pregnancy, enjoy every single moment.”

The post has left fans wondering whether she is pregnant considering that she has not been active on the social platform.

Check out what she posted.

