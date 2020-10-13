Tuesday, October 13, 2020 – NARC-Kenya leader Martha Karua has appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to be a man enough and stop using state power to oppress leaders that did not agree with him.

Speaking during an interview on Tuesday, Karua stated that Uhuru has to ensure equal benefit and protection of the law for each and every Kenyan contrary to what he is doing, especially to his Deputy William Ruto and his Tanga Tanga allies.

“This is a wake-up call.”

“ Rise up to your duties, adhere to your oath of office…You are the President of Kenya, not of a faction, not of friends and you must not let chaos and anarchy under your watch in the guise of facilitating one side of the political divide to gain an advantage,” Karua stated.

Karua was referring to an order by the National Security Advisory Committee which declared that all political meetings would be held in strict compliance to Section 5 of the Public Order Act, cap. 56.

Since the order, several of Deputy President William Ruto’s events have so far been cancelled.

However, during the weekend, a number of functions including; ODM leader Raila Odinga’s in Bondo, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i in Nyamira and Gideon Moi’s in Eastern Mau, went on as planned.

“We can see what is happening in Tanzania where the electoral commission is stopping the campaigns of the Opposition to give advantage to the ruling party.

“If this is the playbook that is beginning here, we as Kenyans will resist,” Karua declared.

In addition, Karua advised Uhuru to resign for another election to be held, if at all he and his deputy could not work together.

“My question to the President is; what precedent are you setting of how a President should treat a deputy or how Governors should treat their deputies?” Karua posed.

She warned the President against applying the rule of law in a skewed manner.

“It is not enough to hold National Prayers or ask for forgiveness when they are deliberately causing strife under the guise of building bridges while breaking existing bridges,” she stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST