Closing date: October 23, 2020

DanChurchAid (DCA) Kenya is working in Turkana, West Pokot, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nakuru, Nyandarua, Siaya and Busia counties with refugees and local communities to enhance peace, livelihoods and resilience. We implement projects directly and through local partner organizations. For more information on DCA, please visit www.danchurchaid.org

DCA is seeking to recruit a dynamic and energetic Kenyan National for the position of Intern – Financial Inclusion from January 2021**.** The intern will serve for a period of one year. The position is based in Kakuma, Turkana County and reports to the Project Officer – Financial Inclusion based in Kakuma.

The intern will support implementation of financial inclusion activities including VSLA, cash-based interventions, livelihoods and youth empowerment projects and related innovation and digitization.

Main Responsibilities and Tasks

• Mobilizing, formation, training and monitoring of Village Savings and Loan Associations (VSLAs) including the relevant digitisation.

• Participate in the roll-out of innovations in financial inclusion and cash-based interventions including the voucher system for farm inputs, multi-purpose cash transfer and financing scheme for youth entrepreneurs.

• Assist in mobilizing, training and mentoring refugees and host community youth participating in blended learning approaches to entrepreneurship, job seeking skills, and digital enabled jobs.

• Support in day to day data management actions including filing of project data, regular data collection, analysis and updating of project data.

• Facilitate and mentor the incentive staff and project beneficiaries to ensure successful implementation of financial inclusion activities.

• Participate in developing action plans, monitoring, evaluation and learning as well as developing routine acticvity reports for financial inclusion.

• Participate in staff training and capacity building.

Key Qualifications and Experience:

A degree or diploma in Development Studies, in Business Management, or other related social sciences.

Good understanding of community development work, financial inclusion, cash-based interventions, entrepreneurship and/or employability skills promotion preferably in the context of refugees and refugee-hosting community’s.

Knowledge of Turkana West Sub-county in refugee camp or pastoral & agro-pastoralist settings is an added advantage.

Familiarity with digital learning platforms, teaching/facilitating adult learners is an added advantage.

Self-driven and results-oriented in challenging rural working environments.

Strong teamwork and people skills with ability to create trust, respect and interact with beneficiaries of all background and diversity.

How to Apply

Apply online through: https://www.danchurchaid.org/join-us/jobs/national-vancancies/internship-opportunity-financial-inclusion-assistant

The deadline for applications is: 23/10/2020

Only online applications will be accepted.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

DCA is an equal opportunity employer and all interested and qualified candidates are encouraged to apply regardless of race, gender, marital status and religious, political or ethnic affiliation.

DCA conducts a thorough anti-terror check as part of the recruitment process. It is a prerequisite that you can pass this check and maintain this status throughout your employment period.