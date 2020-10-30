Kenya Ferry Services is a State Corporation, established under the Companies Act (CAP 486) of the Laws of Kenya and operating under the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing, Urban Development and Public Works, mandated with the operation of ferries in the Country. The Company’s headquarters are set along the expansive shores of the beautiful and splendid Indian Ocean overlooking the magnificent view of the channel at Peleleza, Likoni, Mombasa.

To strengthen its workforce, KFSL is seeking to recruit dynamic, highly driven and result oriented individuals for the following positions:

Intern Coxswain – Ref No: 1000/IC/05/06/07/08/2020- 4 Posts

Job Summary

Under the supervision and mentorship of a Master Coxswain, the intern coxswain shall navigate the ferry across the designated channel in order to meet customers’ requirements that is, ferrying passengers, vehicles and goods across the channel in a scheduled time.

Key Responsibilities

Ascertain ability and soundness of the ferry through pre-sea checks;

Steer the vessel during un-berthing or mooring;

Pilot or navigate the ferry safely and efficiently across the channel and ensuring safety of passengers, crews, vehicles, bikes, handcarts, goods and equipment;

Log departure and arrivals of ferry journeys and incidents;

Communicate and respond to calls from Kenya Port Authority control tower among other stations, on the movement of inbound and out bound vessels;

Provide directions and instructions during emergencies; and

Disseminate relevant safety information, instructions and guidance to ferry users onboard through the Public Address

Qualifications

Must possess a Diploma in Nautical Science or equivalent from a recognized tertiary institution;

Bachelors in Nautical Science or equivalent from a recognized university will be an added advantage;

Possession of a Certificate of Competency as Master (Port Operations) or its equivalent will be an added advantage;

Possession of STCW will be an added advantage;

Must be a Kenyan citizen aged 24 years and below; and

Must have graduated from institutions of higher learning in the last (2) years

How to Apply

Kenya Ferry Services is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and gender equity within the organization. Applicants comprising persons living with disabilities (PWDs), those from marginalized areas, youth and women are encouraged to apply.

TERMS OF SERVICE AND REMUNERATION

All the above positions are challenging and offer attractive and competitive remuneration packages which include basic salary, house allowance, medical cover, leave travel allowance and other benefits in accordance with the Kenya Government Public Service guidelines.

SELECTION COMMUNIQUE

Shortlisted candidates will be required to satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010 and should submit among other documents;

Certificate of good conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations;

Clearance certificate from Higher Education Loans Board;

Tax compliance certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority;

Clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission; and

Report from an approved Credit Reference Bureau

If you believe your career objectives match the above roles, please submit your application, on or before 2nd November, 2020 on our recruitment portal recruitment.kenyaferry.co.ke Only applications made on the recruitment portal will be accepted.

Applications without relevant qualifications, copies of documentation/ details as sought for will not be considered. Any form of Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification. Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.