Friday, October 9, 2020 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has shared a video clip of youths in Nyamira County praising Deputy President William Ruto, after the Interior Ministry issued an order banning the meeting that was to be attended by the second in command on Thursday.

The DP was to attend a Boda Boda fundraiser at Kebirigo High School but police banned the event claiming it was illegal.

Police also used teargas to disperse thousands of riders who had gathered at Kebirigo to be empowered by the DP.

But when they were dispersed, the boda boda riders gathered at a nearby shopping center and started singing songs in praise of Ruto and condemning Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, who hails from the country.

Murkomen shared the video clip and said the President and his men are making Ruto more popular by banning his rallies and also teargassing his supporters.

Here is the video of youths castigating Matiang’i and praising Ruto after a fundraiser was cancelled on Thursday.

If President wanted my advise on how to slow hustler movement,I would tell him don’t fight it.Let them do their thing. By not fighting it,U allow them to make their mistakes&keep the country peaceful.But now you are creating new heroes like you did to Joho hence another handshake pic.twitter.com/EQxd6UMJQR — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) October 8, 2020

The Kenyan DAILY POST