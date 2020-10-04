Sunday, 04 October 2020– Chaos erupted in Murang’ a when youths allied to Tanga Tanga and Kieleweke teams clashed over Deputy President William Ruto’s visit to the area.

The rowdy youths blocked the road at Kenol area along the busy Thika-Murang’ a highway, and engaged in a fierce fight that left one person dead and scores injured.

The violence that was witnessed in Murang’ a has been condemned by many people including popular Kikuyu gospel singer Loise Kim.

Loise Kim, who is very influential in the Mt Kenya region, lectured the stupid Kikuyu youths who were used by politicians to settle political scores and told them to use their brains.

She noted that politicians don’t use their children to cause chaos and so, youths should stop being misused by greedy politicians.

She further posted a photo of Ruto and Raila embracing each other when they met at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday, and noted that politicians only differ in their political ideologies but they don’t kill each other like their stupid supporters.

“Wanjiku, wanjiku, wanjiku…………………………how many times do I call you? ………..This is a wake up call for us to realize that the politicians are always together. They only differ in political opinions but we Wanjikus differ to an extent of killing each other. They’ll never use there children, but they’ll take advantage of you. Unataka kukufa kwa nini? Use your brain” she wrote on her facebook page.

