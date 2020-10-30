Friday, 30 October 2020 – Former K24 TV sports anchor, Tony Kwalanda, is madly in love with Switch TV’s host Joyce Maina, who was recently rumoured to be involved in a secret affair with DJ MO, rumours that she trashed and confirmed that she has never dated the popular DJ.

Kwalanda and Joyce Maina made their affair known to the public a few weeks ago when he proposed to her on a Friday evening when Switch TV was celebrating its second anniversary.

Kwalanda, who joined Switch TV when he was fired from K24 during a massive lay off exercise, posted a photo on his Instagram page flaunting his fiance’s engagement ring after he proposed to her.

The talented sports anchor and his new girlfriend have been serving Kenyans couple goals and behaving like a match made in heaven.

Joyce Maina has gushed over her boyfriend through her Instagram page, leaving single ladies green with envy.

The beautiful TV host posted a photo goofing with her celebrity boyfriend while rocking matching outfits and confessed that he makes her feel safe, warm and secure.

“When a man holds your hand and makes your heart beat faster, makes you giddy and excited. Walk away from that man. He is not for you. When he hold your hand and he makes you feel warm, safe and secure, hold on to him. That’s the man for you” she wrote.

See photos of the new TV couple in town.

