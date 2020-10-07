Wednesday, October 7, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto’s match to State House is now unstoppable ahead of the 2022 General Election.

This is after he sought to expand his influence in the Coast by poaching Mombasa MCAs from the ODM party and the Wiper Democratic Movement.

Ruto met the five legislators; ODM’s Abdalla Shere, Charles Kitula, Faraday Kassim, and Abrari Omar as well as Faith Mwende from Wiper at his office in Karen yesterday.

Announcing the deal through his social media accounts, Ruto stated that they had resolved to work together to address problems facing Mombasa residents.

The MCAs were introduced to Ruto by his ardent supporters who include Nyali MP Mohammed Ali and former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar.

The Deputy President has been trying to wrestle the Coast region from ODM which has commanded influence in the region over the last three general elections.

Ruto’s activities in Mombasa rattled Governor Hassan Joho, who is the ODM kingpin in the region, to the extent he skipped the DP’s tour of the region in late August.

Moha Jicho Pevu and Hassan Omar, who are sharp critics of the SGR, have managed to get Ruto’s support in the fight against the mandatory SGR cargo transportation order.

The Nyali MP had threatened to impeach Transport CS James Macharia for the order which he claimed has led to the deterioration of the Coast economy.

Omar on his part is rallying coastal residents to sue the government for the economic loss brought about by the SGR.

Omar wants the residents to compel the government to pay for huge economic losses.

During a recent tour, Ruto criticised the running of the SGR and the state’s alleged persecution of his allies in the region.

