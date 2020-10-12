Monday, October 12, 2020 – Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has explained why most rallies by Deputy President William Ruto have been cancelled.

While speaking during the weekly Q and A session on Twitter, the IG explained that the police assessed every situation before deciding to cancel any rally.

Kenyans sought to find out why some political leaders were permitted to hold rallies and visit churches like former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, while others like Deputy President William Ruto and his Tangatanga were being teargassed and blocked from addressing crowds.

“I have taken note of complaints about selective application of the law on public gatherings.”

“NPS authorizes public gatherings after ascertaining that there is no risk of violence or attack on the particular group,” explained Mutyambai.

He further noted that the decision is often made to evade destruction of property.

“Should we establish any possible risk, then authorization is declined for safety of the public and the property around the said area.”

“There are groups that have not attracted any form of violence, while others have attracted violence, hence varied authorizations,” the IG added.

This comes following an uproar after events in Murang’a, Machakos and Nyamira that were to be attended by DP Ruto were cancelled in the past week.

On October 8, police disrupted Ruto’s event in Nyamira to avoid chaos like the one witnessed in Murang’a.

A number of Ruto’s planned events have also been cancelled.

On Sunday, October 4, chaos erupted in Murang’a where Ruto was set to preside over a fundraising

On the other hand, Raila has held an intercultural event at his Bondo home that was attended by 2,000 Mt. Kenya residents without any interruption by the police.

