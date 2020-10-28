Wednesday, October 28, 2020 – Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to permit him to deal with his Deputy, William Ruto if he fears him.

Speaking on Tuesday during a burial ceremony in Western Kenya, Atwoli who in social circles is referred as ‘Mugabe of COTU’ stated that the Head of State had taken much time before cracking the whip against his defiant Deputy, whom he accused of carrying on with early campaigns despite warnings.

The COTU boss said Uhuru should issue a presidential directive ordering his deputy to stop early campaigns immediately.

“Uhuru Kenyatta asiwe mwoga, anaweza toa presidential directive asimamishe early campaigns in the country…na kama anamwogopa Deputy wake, aniachie mimi aone kenye ilimfanya punda asimee pembe (If he fears his deputy Ruto, let him hand over the mandate to me I teach him a lesson),” Atwoli stated.

Atwoli concluded by urging the Son of Jomo to stop fearing Ruto and issue stern directives that will put a dent in his 2022 presidential ambitions.

“Unaogopa nini? nyorosha nchi! Nyorosha…” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST