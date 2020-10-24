Saturday, October 24, 2020 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati, has attacked President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, and other Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) proponents, accusing them of singling out the IEBC as the boogeyman.

In a statement on Friday, Chebukati said the BBI report is targeting IEBC and its officials

“The IEBC makes reference to the contents of the Report of the Steering Committee on the implementation of the BBI and notes that it has been singled out as the only Independent Commission and indeed entity whose establishment is sought to be removed by way of the proposed changes in the Report.”

“This targeted onslaught against the Commission is not new as it has been occurring after every general election since 1992,”Chebukati said.

Raila has on several occasions called for the overhaul of the IEBC to prevent rigging.

Uhuru and Raila are banking on a raft of changes to end vote-rigging.

Rigging is one of the root causes of post-election violence in every election cycle.

The Kenyan DAILY POST