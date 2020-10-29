Thursday, October 29, 2020 – Felix Odiwuor popularly known as Jalang’o, is set to graduate from Daystar University on November 13.

The witty comedian and radio presenter shared the news with his fans after he went to pick his graduation gown.

Jalang’o narrated how he shed tears of joy after he confirmed that his name was on the graduation list.

“Today has been a good day, I just want to thank God this far. He remains Elshadai! 4 years at Daystar University was summed up in bitter-sweet tears! When I confirmed that my name was in the list of 2020 graduating students I just cried. But picking my gown today was even more emotional,” he posted.

The comedian said that he wishes his dad was alive to see how he has progressed in life.

“I just wish my Dad was here to see me fulfill his wishes. You might not understand why my degree means a lot to me but I will live to tell this story of why I had to graduate or go to school at my age,” he said.

He dedicated his degree to his late father and promised to make him proud.

“Dad this is for you. Keep resting in peace. I’ll make you proud,” Jalang’o emotionally added.

“If you knew where some of us come from, you will never pray or want us to fail. We have been tasked to break generational curses. We are not perfect ..never will I say that .. I have my shortcomings but God got us” he addressed those who try to bring him down.

Jalang’o was very bright in school but his poor parents couldn’t afford to take him to the University.

He is set to graduate with a degree in Community Development from the prestigious University next month.

The Kenyan DAILY POST