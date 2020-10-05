Monday, 05 October 2020 – Classic FM presenter, Maina Kageni, has disclosed 3 things that drive him in life.

While appearing in an interview on Churchill Show’s Journey Edition, the seasoned radio presenter revealed that he enjoys his life to the fullest and that’s why you see him exchanging top of range vehicles like clothes.

Kageni joked that when he dies, he will leave only I bob in his bank account.

According to Maina, there’s no need of leaving so much money in the bank and when you die, people will squander all the cash that you left behind.

Maina took to his Instagram page and disclosed 3 things that drive him in life to the fans who missed the show.

Maina said that in life, you should respect and appreciate everyone as much as you can.

He added that it’s good to have haters because if people hate what you do, then it means you are doing something good.

“In case you missed Churchill Show here are three takeaways from me to you…1. Respect and appreciate everyone as much as you can.

2. Haters are good for you… the moment it starts to bother them, you’ve won! If they don’t hate, then you’re not doing it right.

3. Life is short – you only live once. Live it well, live it carefully and enjoy it! Asanteni sana!! He wrote.

