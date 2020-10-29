Thursday, October 29, 2020 – Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) Director-General, Mohamed Badi, has admitted having sleepless nights over insults he receives from Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

In an interview with Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) show on Citizen TV, on Wednesday, Badi, who was plucked from Kenya Air Force to head the populous county by President Uhuru Kenyatta in March, said Sonko has been frustrating him and that is the reason there are so many unfinished projects in Nairobi.

The General accused Sonko of frustrating him by refusing to sign budget allocations to NMS, saying he is forced to borrow from the national Government.

“I borrowed initially because I didn’t have any funds for the first three months because the governor had blocked it…we started by getting money from the national government through different ministries, we coordinated and took it as an all government approach to clean up Nairobi,” he said.

The NMS boss also refuted claims that he is out to ruin Sonko’s political career, adding he is focused on improving the capital’s infrastructure.

“He (Sonko) believes I am finishing him politically, but I have no political ambitions. I have told him that several times before. In fact, he should take advantage of what I’m doing by taking credit for it, but he doesn’t, he intends to fight. The truth will be known soon,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST