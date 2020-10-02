Friday, October 2, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has seemingly taken a jab at Deputy President William Ruto, indicating that he may not support him come 2022.

Speaking during an interview on France 24 yesterday, Uhuru, who is in France on an official state visit, was non-committal on his support for Ruto in the 2022 election, arguing that his focus remained on fulfilling his government’s agenda in the next two years.

“I have always maintained that we have an agenda as a Government that we want to complete.”

“We are two years from an election, and this is not the time to start campaigning,” he said in an apparent jab at DP Ruto, adding that his intention was to bring people together and to ensure that the 2022 election does not lead to any crisis.

The president also added that his handshake with former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, was meant to help the political class agree on the issues that divide them, giving Kenyans an opportunity in the future, to choose a leader and have a system that is inclusive, with acceptable election results.

“So, anybody therefore who is going against that… I don’t say he (Dr. Ruto) is going against this… but my prayer is that especially those in my political party would work with me to help me achieve this for Kenya, and our people.”

“I am hopeful that we shall work together towards this, even with my deputy,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST